Tuesday Apr 06 2021
Our Correspondent

Government to appoint new FBR chairman: report

Our Correspondent

Tuesday Apr 06, 2021

Logo of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). Photo: FBR's website/File
  • The government has decided to appoint a new Chairman for FBR.
  • The incumbent chairman Javed Ghani is going to reach the age of superannuation this week.
  • This is the sixth time when the PTI-led government is in search of an FBR chairman.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to appoint a new chief for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as the incumbent chairman Javed Ghani is going to reach the age of superannuation this week, The News reported on Tuesday.

Ghani is relieving the charge of the secretary Revenue Division on April 7 (Wednesday) tomorrow whereas April 9, 2021, will be his last day as the chairman of FBR.

He will reach the age of superannuation probably on April 12, 2021, but because of weekly holidays, he would be relieved from the charge of chairman FBR on April 9, 2021.

This is the sixth time when the PTI-led government is in search of an  FBR chairman. 

This is the critical hour for tax collection machinery as its performance becomes immensely important due to the country's scrutiny under the strict nose of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). 

“The government has decided to appoint a new chairman of the FBR and different names are under consideration for the appointment of the sixth chairman under the rule of PTI-led government,” official sources told the publication.

FBR’s incumbent Member Inland Revenues (IR), Muhammad Ashfaque Ahmed, is on the top among the contenders who are currently serving in BS-21, the sources said.

The official might be promoted to Grade 22.

One top official of the government, when contacted, told The News that the government has decided to appoint the new chairman FBR probably from within the ranks of the board. 

Ghani belonged to the Customs Group, so now the new chairman might be selected from the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) Group.

