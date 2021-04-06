By-election in NA 75: Quiet campaign with negligible code violations unlike noisy previous episode

File photo of elections underway. (Representational image)

ISLAMABAD: After the high-octane campaign by the principal competing parties for the previous, and subsequently aborted, by-election to NA 75 Daska (Sialkot), electioneering this time round seems lacklustre with hardly any violations of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).



So far, Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has visited the constituency. Leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly, accompanied by some Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, has gone to the residence of their candidate to condole the death of her father.

The short time left for the campaign, in the wake of the annulment of the Feb 19 polling, maybe a reason for fewer visits by senior leaders of the main candidates’ parties. The apex court decision came on April 2 and the by-election will be held on April 10.

Both parties vying for the seat had earlier committed numerous violations of the code. The ECP had not remained a silent spectator but had issued notices to the violators who were either part of the Punjab cabinet or were members of the national and provincial assemblies.

The repeated violations reflected the desperation of the PML-N and PTI to grab the seat come what may. The urge to establish superiority in NA 75 weighed heavily on their minds, swaying them to often go beyond the law.

Violations of the code had also been committed in PP 51 Wazirabad but they did not match those that happened in NA 75. Every side had struggled to bag this solitary NA constituency to add to its tally for an Islamabad seat of the Senate.

However, unlike Daska, no infringement of the code had been reported from Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where by-elections had also been held.

The earlier campaign for NA 75 had stood out in terms of the number of violations of the code. The ECP had reacted by putting the violators on notice. However, the action did not deter them from going ahead with the infringements. This may be because of the meager penalty that the ECP can impose after concluding that a breach has actually been committed.

The code says the president, prime minister, Senate chairman/deputy chairman, federal or provincial speakers/deputy speakers, senators, members of all assemblies, federal and provincial ministers, ministers of state, governors, chief ministers, federal and provincial advisers, special assistants, mayors/chairmen of local councils, their deputies and other public office holders cannot participate in the election campaign in any manner whatsoever.

Despite this prohibition, several PML-N and PTI MPs and a couple of Punjab cabinet members had paid visits to the NA 75 and PP 51 constituencies and were caught on camera.

PTI leader Usman Dar was an exception in one sense: he had resigned as the special assistant to the prime minister to run the campaign of his party’s candidate.

