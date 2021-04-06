All you need to know about exams, classes in Punjab, Sindh, KP, and Balochistan

A student wears a protective mask before entering a class with others at school as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Peshawar, Pakistan November 23, 2020. — Reuters/File

The government on Tuesday announced a slight revision in the curbs announced earlier for educational institutes across Pakistan, leaving people confused as to when on-campus classes are resuming and when exams will be held.



To answer all such queries, here is a breakdown that tells you about the schedule of exams and reopening of schools across Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

Punjab

The annual matriculation exams for all boards across Punjab will begin on May 5, whereas the intermediate exam for all boards across the province will start on June 12.

Classes 1-8 in all public and private schools will remain suspended till Eid in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Multan, Bhawalpur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, TT Singh, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan, and Sheikupura.

The decision will be reviewed in two weeks.



Similarly, classes 9-12 in all public and private schools will take place only on Monday and Thursday — starting April 19, 2021 — in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, TT Singh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sheikhupura, and DG Khan.

Meanwhile, classes will continue in all other districts across Punjab — as the government has only imposed restrictions in high-risk districts.

Sindh

Sindh has suspended on-campus classes till grade 8 in all schools in the province from April 6. Children's education will continue through online classes, homework, and other means during this period.

The province's education minister Saeed Ghani said the educational institutions across the province would resume operations completely from April 22.

The matric board exams will take place from July 1 to July 15, while intermediate exams will be held from July 28 to August 16.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, educational institutions for classes 9-12 will gradually open beginning April 19, while schools for classes 1-8 will remain suspended till Eid.

KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai said the decision to reopen the educational institutions in the province will be made during a meeting at the National Command and Operations Centre on April 28.

Matriculation exams in the province will begin on May 21, whereas the examinations for intermediate will start from June 17.

Balochistan

However, in Balochistan, educational institutes will remain open, Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani told Geo.tv, while stressing that a decision to close them could be made if coronavirus cases rise.