Special NCOC session today to review closure of schools, Ramadan SOPs

Federal Minister for Planning Asad UMar chairs a meeting of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in Islamabad. File photo.

Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood says all education and health minsters will attend the NCOC meeting today.

Says the exam situation will also be discussed during the NCOC session.

The NCOC will also review the SOPs for Ramadan in light of the suggestions of religious scholars.

ISLAMABAD: An important meeting of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) will be held today with all education and health ministers to decide further on closure or reopening of schools amid the worsening coronavirus situation in the country.

In a tweet, the NCOC said the meeting will also review the SOPs for Ramadan in light of the suggestions of religious scholars.

The session will be chaired by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar. Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood and Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri will attend.



The federal government had earlier shut all educational institutions in cities where the coronavirus positivity ratio was high till April 11.

Read more: Punjab University issues revised schedule for submission of MA, MSC admission forms

On Sunday, Mehmood said that education and health ministers will meet at the NCOC on April 6 (today) to decide whether to open or further close educational institutions.

In a tweet, the minister said that the exam situation will also be discussed during the meeting.

“Whatever is decided will be a collective decision of the country’s health and education authorities & NCOC,” he had said.

Students are staging protests in major cities demanding postponement of exams as in-person learning has been badly affected due to the closure of schools.



Read more: Students look to Shafqat Mehmood a day before important NCOC meeting

On the other hand, the Sindh government has suspended on-campus learning till class 8 from April 6 for 15 days, citing risks of the spread of COVID-19.

The provincial government has also suggested the Centre impose a ban on inter-provincial and air transport to control the third wave of coronavirus which has wreaked havoc in the last few weeks.