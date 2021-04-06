Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi University warns against falling prey to fake WhatsApp groups about university

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 06, 2021

Karachi University's Silver Jubilee Gate. — Photo: Fle

  • KU's Official Facebook page is 'University of Karachi Times — KU Times'.
  • Fake Facebook, WhatsApp groups are spreading false information about varsity. 
  • KU warns it will approach FIA against people spreading false information.

Following a rise in fake news spreading about the University of Karachi via social media platforms, the varsity Tuesday clarified it had only one Facebook page — and it did not operate any WhatsApp group.

"The University of Karachi's Official Facebook page is 'University of Karachi Times - KU Times' with the link www.facebook.com/kutimes/ managed by the Public Relations Office," the varsity said.

The notification said all other social media pages groups, including Facebook pages and WhatsApp groups being run under the name of the the University of Karachi, were spreading false material and misleading information related to the varsity.

The University of Karachi will soon report all illegal pages, groups to the FIA’s Cybercrime to curtail misleading, false, and baseless information provided by such pages and groups regarding the University of Karachi, which is also affecting its prestige, it warned.

"The University of Karachi also advises the students, faculty members, administrative staff, and regular visitors to report illegal Facebook pages and groups as well as WhatsApp groups to prevent the spread of baseless, fabricated, false, and misleading information about the campus activities," it added.

