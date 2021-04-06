Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in Islamabad on a two-day visit

Can't connect right now! retry
Picture showing Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (L) and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi holding talks in Islamabad on April 6, 2021. Photo: Twitter/SMQureshiPTI.
  • Russian FM comes to Pakistan on a two-day visit and receives a warm welcome from Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the airport. 
  • Russian dignitary will also meet PM Imran Khan and other senior leaders during his visit.
  • During the meetings, Pakistan and Russia will talk about bilateral cooperation between the two states. 

ISLAMABAD:  Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday arrived in Islamabad on a two-day visit to Pakistan. 

The Russian leader was received at the airport by his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi. This is the first visit of a Russian foreign minister to Pakistan since 2012.

According to the Foreign Office, the Russian dignitary will visit the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, April 7, where the two sides will hold talks related to the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia. 

The talks will focus on cooperation in multi-faceted sectors, such as the economy and global issues.

The Russian foreign minister will also hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and other senior leaders during his visit. 

"Pakistan and Russia share a multi-faceted relationship and we welcome FM Lavrov’s visit in line [with] our mutual commitment to further strengthen our bilateral ties, deepening our growing bonds of cooperation & collaboration," Shah Mehmood Qureshi wrote on Twitter.


