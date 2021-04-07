Can't connect right now! retry
Ellen DeGeneres' attitude unearthed: 'She isn't what she seems'

Ellen DeGeneres’ has once again found herself in the midst of an insider confession and her ‘complaining’ attitude has been brought to the forefront.

A claim about Ellen’s sordid attitude was brought forward by a waiter named Chris Farah during her interview with The Post.

According to the source, it occurred back in 2014 when DeGeneres stepped into the restaurant with Portia de Rossi and was relatively unfriendly towards staffers.

While the interaction was dubbed ‘embarrassing’ it was what happened later with her manager that completely shocked Farah. “He [my manager] asked me if I’d served Ellen. I was really excited for a minute.”

“I thought maybe she wanted to use me in her show. Then he told me that Ellen had written to the owner complaining that I had chipped nail polish. I couldn’t believe it. She’s so busy and rich. Why would she [expletive] with me?”

