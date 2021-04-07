Can't connect right now! retry
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee seeks technical support from Fawad Chaudhry

Maulana Azad speaks to the media. Photo: File

  • I have spoken to Fawad Chaudhry, he will provide technical support to Ruet-e-Hilal Committee: Khabeer Azad
  • The Ruet's central meeting will be held in Peshawar, he says
  • Ruet-e-Hilal Committee extends invitation to Mufti Popalzai to take part in meeting as well

PESHAWAR: The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has sought technical support from Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday for the Ramadan moon sighting. 

The decision was announced by the committee's chairperson Abdul Khabeer Azad during a press conference where he said Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's meetings will be held across the country. 

"The central meeting will be held in Peshawar," he said. 

He said the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee said he had spoken to Fawad Chaudhry about the moon sighting exercise as well. 

"I have spoken to Fawad Chaudhry about technical support. He will provide it to us," said Azad. 

He said the committee had also extended an invitation to Mufti Popalzai to take part in the meeting as well. 

However, he said decisions will be taken keeping in mind "the Shariah principles and eyewitness testimonies". 

Every year, Mufti Popalzai holds separate meetings for the sighting of the Ramadan and Shawwal moons and makes independent decisions, which are often in contradiction to official announcements.

Maulana Azad says he will ensure Eid & Ramazan fasts observed on same dates countrywide

Earlier, Maulana Azad had said he would ensure the first day of Ramadan and Eid are observed in the same day throughout the country. 

Azad had also held a meeting with the provincial minister of Auqaf (Trust) Saeed-ul-Hasan Shah and had said that he would bring about an improvement in the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's working, adding that he will make decisions with "all schools of thought on board."

