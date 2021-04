Blake Shelton dishes over the lessons he’d give his younger self

Hollywood country singer Blake Shelton recently took a trip down memory lane and reminisced over advice he’d love to give his younger self down the line.

He got candid with People magazine and was quoted saying, "I would have told that kid, 'Hey man, the mullet's not as cool as you think it is.”

"And I would have told myself to get more rest back then. When I started I was 24 and lived life to the max back then. It's probably why I ran out of battery so soon."