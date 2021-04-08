Camila Mendes touches on her bond with Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch

Riverdale’s She-Wolf of Wall Street Camila Mendes recently sat down and got candid about the relationship she shares with her fellow co-stars Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch, especially following her recent breakup.

The actor got candid with Paper magazine and dished over the help Reinhart and Petsch offered her during her recent breakup.

She was quoted telling the publication, "We all got out of relationships at the same time and then went through this pandemic together.”

"And now we've been bonded by how much change has happened. Me, Madelaine and Lili, specifically, we've never been closer than we have this season. It's really nice to have them, to feel like I do have friendships here—meaningful ones."