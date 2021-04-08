PIA starts direct flights between Lahore and Skardu

Photo of a PIA aeroplane — File.

PIA starts a direct flight operation between Lahore to Skardu.

The first direct flight of PIA left for Skardu from Lahore on Wednesday, April 7 with 153 passengers aboard, a PIA spokesperson says.

Two flights would be operated between the two cities, the spokesperson says.

Last month, PIA had started flights to and from Saidu Sharif Airport in Swat after a gap of 17 years.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, federal ministers Ghulam Sarwar Khan, and Murad Saeed were aboard when the inaugural flight touched down in the scenic valley.



As per the PIA, the national carrier would also send two flights to the airport every week from Islamabad. It added that passengers wishing to travel from Karachi and Lahore will be connected with flights from Islamabad.