pakistan
Thursday Apr 08 2021
Coronavirus vaccination centres in Pakistan to remain closed on Fridays

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

A view of the newly constructed building for COVID-19 vaccination centre at Isolation Hospital and Infections Treatment Center in federal capital on April 8, 2021. — Online

Coronavirus vaccination centres across the country will remain closed on Friday instead of Sunday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

The change in the schedule will be effective starting tomorrow, the NCOC said.

Earlier on March 20, the NCOC had announced that coronavirus vaccination centres will be closed on Sunday and national holidays like March 23.

"All vaccination centers across the country will remain closed on Sundays and National holidays like March 23," the NCOC had said in an earlier statement.

The NCOC's chief — the body that is leading Pakistan's fight against coronavirus — Asad Umar, has said COVID-19 vaccination registration will be open to all citizens after Eid.

The Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives was speaking to senior journalists when he announced the development, according to a report on Dawn.

Umar, according to Dawn, termed the coming five to six weeks "critical" in Pakistan's battle against the ongoing third coronavirus wave.

Pakistan is using the Sinopharm vaccine developed by state-run China National Pharmaceutical Group, which was shown in clinical trials to be 79% effective. Another Chinese vaccien, CanSino, is due to arrive in the country after Eid.

Meanwhile, the country will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine in the coming weeks through Wolrd Health Organisation's COVAX programme.

