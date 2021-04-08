Can't connect right now! retry
Rana Javaid

Sindh takes back decision to recognise 2-year degree progamme

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

Representational image. — File photo 

  • Sindh had earlier rejected HEC's decision to abolish 2-year degree progamme.
  • Sindh says students will be responsible if they take admission in any illegal out phased-out programme.
  • Fresh students can get admission in four-year BS programme offered through recognised campuses.

The Sindh government has apparently taken back its decision of recognising the two-year degree programme after it had rejected the Higher Education Commission's(HEC) decision to abolish the degree programme.

The college education department, in a notice issued on April 5, said in case of admissions in illegal and phased-out programmes, the students would be responsible for all risks and costs or any associated loss incurred for the conventional BA, BSc, and BCom programmes after December 31, 2018.

The notice said the rejection of the two-year BA, BSc, and BCom programmes by any institution was not the responsibility of the college education department, which had taken the decision in compliance with the high court’s orders.

The department announced that with effect from March 31, universities had been given a grace period of three months to conclude the final examinations of the BA, BSc, and BCom programmes, clarifying that any exam concluded before March 31 would be considered for the year 2020.

The deadline for admissions to the final cohort of the MA, MSc, and MCom programmes has also been extended to March 31 so the final cohort of the BA, BSc, and BCom students can apply for admissions.

BA, BSc, and BCom degree-holders have been allowed to apply for admissions in the third year or fifth semester of the BS programme, subject to the completion of a bridging semester or any additional course requirements that the university may impose.

Any student who misses the deadline to get admission to the MA, MSc, or MCom programme can apply to the third year or fifth semester of the BS programme, which is a far superior option.

Fresh students can be admitted directly in a four-year BS programme offered through recognised campuses and constituent and affiliated colleges in place of the old BA, BSc, and BCom programmes.

