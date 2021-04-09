Can't connect right now! retry
Pak vs SA: Pakistan will move closer to Aus in T20 rankings if they clean sweep series

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 09, 2021

The Pakistan team pose for a photograph after winning the series after the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at SuperSport Park in Centurion on April 7, 2021. — AFP/File
  • Pakistan seek to keep the momentum from ODI series going.
  • Men In Green had defeated the Proteas 2-1 in ODI.
  • Pakistan will gain four points if they clean sweep T20 series.

Following Pakistan's ODI series win against South Africa at Centurion, the Men In Green will be hoping to carry forward their momentum to have a victorious start in the four-match T20I series.

Pakistan, in the ICC T20I rankings, is currently at fourth place with 260 points, while South Africa is sixth with 251 points. England is on top with 272 points, followed by India (270), and Australia (267).

The T20I points table. — ICC

"If Pakistan wins all four matches, they will earn four points and move to 264 points to reduce the gap to three points with Australia," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

However, if the series result is reversed, then both the sides will swap places, with South Africa rising to fourth at 259 points and Pakistan dropping to sixth at 254 points, the PCB added.

The board said if the series ends in a draw, then Pakistan will maintain its fourth position, with 259 points and South Africa will maintain the sixth position with 252 points.

On a head-to-head record, South Africa lead Pakistan by 9-8, including 4-3 on their home conditions. 

