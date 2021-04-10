Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Apr 10 2021
By
Web Desk

When DMX refused to be pitted against Eminem

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 10, 2021

Eminem had prayed for the speedy recovery of DMX after the latter was hospitalized recently.

DMX was admitted to a hospital after suffering a heart attack. In his last tweet on April 4, Marshall Mathers wrote, "Prayers out 2 @DMX & his family!! True legend!! Pullin 4 u please stay strong!!".

A couple of days later, DMX died at the age of 50 and music fans are paying tribute to the rapper.

Eminem fans also took to Twitter to bid farewell to DMX. Multiple fans shared a throwback video from 1999 in which Eminem is presenting an award to DMX.

One of the videos shared by users featured a clip from DMX's interview in which the host apparently tries to pit the rapper against Eminem.

Instead of criticizing the Detroit native, DMX is heard saying, Eminem "is a good artist" and they have a good relationship.  


More From Entertainment:

Prince Philip’s ‘fervent’ death wish comes to light: source

Prince Philip’s ‘fervent’ death wish comes to light: source
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed over ‘astonishing’ Prince Philip tribute

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed over ‘astonishing’ Prince Philip tribute
Prince Philip swore to be Queen Elizabeth’s ‘liege man of life and limb’

Prince Philip swore to be Queen Elizabeth’s ‘liege man of life and limb’
Britney Spears opens up about getting vaccinated with beau Sam Asghari

Britney Spears opens up about getting vaccinated with beau Sam Asghari
Travis Barker gets a tattoo of girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s name on his chest

Travis Barker gets a tattoo of girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s name on his chest
How is Queen Elizabeth dealing with tragic loss of Prince Philip?

How is Queen Elizabeth dealing with tragic loss of Prince Philip?

Priyanka Chopra grieved over death of Prince Philip

Priyanka Chopra grieved over death of Prince Philip
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson hilariously mocks his own presidential bid poll

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson hilariously mocks his own presidential bid poll
Jameela Jamil slams Khloe Kardashian’s ‘unacceptable’ support for the ‘diet culture’

Jameela Jamil slams Khloe Kardashian’s ‘unacceptable’ support for the ‘diet culture’
Prince Edward pays heart touching tribute to father Philip's legacy

Prince Edward pays heart touching tribute to father Philip's legacy

Prince Philip's devastating last words for Prince Charles before passing away

Prince Philip's devastating last words for Prince Charles before passing away
How Prince Philip supported Diana and went against his own son, Prince Charles

How Prince Philip supported Diana and went against his own son, Prince Charles

Latest

view all