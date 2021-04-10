When DMX refused to be pitted against Eminem

Eminem had prayed for the speedy recovery of DMX after the latter was hospitalized recently.

DMX was admitted to a hospital after suffering a heart attack. In his last tweet on April 4, Marshall Mathers wrote, "Prayers out 2 @DMX & his family!! True legend!! Pullin 4 u please stay strong!!".

A couple of days later, DMX died at the age of 50 and music fans are paying tribute to the rapper.

Eminem fans also took to Twitter to bid farewell to DMX. Multiple fans shared a throwback video from 1999 in which Eminem is presenting an award to DMX.

One of the videos shared by users featured a clip from DMX's interview in which the host apparently tries to pit the rapper against Eminem.

Instead of criticizing the Detroit native, DMX is heard saying, Eminem "is a good artist" and they have a good relationship.



