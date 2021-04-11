Swiss accounts case: Govt okays FIA probe against former NAB chairpersons

A picture of the Schweizerische National Bank. Photo: File

FIA to probe NAB chairpersons, officers from 2011-2017 period

Action has been taken in the light of the cabinet-approved inquiry report of the Broadsheet Commission

Fawad Chaudhry had hinted that the govt can reopen the Swiss bank account case against former president Zardari

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has given the green signal to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to launch a probe against two former chairpersons of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and its officers.

As per a report in The News, permission has been given to the agency to probe the two former NAB chairpersons and officers who were appointed to the posts from 2011-2017.

This action has been taken in the light of the cabinet-approved inquiry report of the Broadsheet Commission.

According to sources, the National Accountability Bureau’s tenure from 2011 to 2017 was declared the darkest period in its history. Its officers had "shrewdly played their role in closing down the Swiss accounts cases by misleading the court", read the report.

The Swiss cases were closed despite there being original record of the same, owing to the actions of the NAB officers, said the source.

A few days ago, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had hinted that the government was thinking about reopening Swiss bank account cases against former president Asif Ali Zardari.



"We are thankful to Broadsheet inquiry commission for finding Swiss cases record against Zardari," he had said while speaking to the media.

A couple of years ago, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had told the Supreme Court that the Swiss bank account cases against former president Asif Ali Zardari could not be reopened.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had heard the case related to the National Reconciliation Ordinance, passed by former military ruler Pervez Musharraf.

NAB, in its response to the apex court, had stated that the Swiss authorities have said the cases are out of date and have refused to reopen them.