Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Apr 11 2021
By
Web Desk

PTV to broadcast Ertugrul's new episodes through out Ramadan

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 11, 2021

Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Dirilisdizisi
  • PTV to broadcast new episodes of the popular Turkish series Ertugrul throughout Ramadan.
  • "Ertugrul series is a great exhibition of culture and Islamic faith — an amazing journey through the phenomenal Turkish history," tweets Senator Faisal Javed.
  • A Pakistani production will also be dubbed in Turkish and aired in Turkey as part of a bilateral exchange of content, says the senator.

Pakistan Television Network (PTV) will broadcast new episodes of the popular Turkish series Ertugrul throughout Ramadan, PTI senator Faisal Javed announced on Sunday.

"Ertugrul series is a great exhibition of culture and Islamic faith — an amazing journey through the phenomenal Turkish history," the PTI leader said in a tweet.

Javed announced another good news on the micro-blogging site. "A Pakistani production will be dubbed in Turkish and aired in Turkey as part of bilateral exchange of knowledge, ideas, talent, and content between Pakistani & Turkish entertainment industries," he added.

Originally produced by the Turkish state-owned media company TRT in collaboration with a private company, the historic drama was later dubbed into various languages and was streamed online around the world.

Read more: Makers of Turkish series 'Ertuğrul' overwhelmed by sweeping response in Pakistan

Created by Mehmet Bozdağ, the popular TV series features Engin Altan Düzyatan in the lead role.

The series depicts the pre-history of the Ottoman Empire, chronicling around the plight of the nomadic Kayi Oghuz Turkic tribe, led by Ertugrul, the father of Osman I, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

“Diriliş: Ertuğrul” is also available with English subtitles on Netflix and YouTube which has contributed to its popularity beyond Turkey.

More From Pakistan:

Eid to be observed on same day throughout Pakistan: Tahir Ashrafi

Eid to be observed on same day throughout Pakistan: Tahir Ashrafi
Democracy won in Daska by-election, says Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed

Democracy won in Daska by-election, says Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed
Daska by elections: PTI's Ali Asjad Malhi congratulates PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar for NA-75 win

Daska by elections: PTI's Ali Asjad Malhi congratulates PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar for NA-75 win
Pakistan records current year's highest number of deaths in a single day from coronavirus

Pakistan records current year's highest number of deaths in a single day from coronavirus
As Ramadan approaches, govt announces Nisab for Zakat in Pakistan

As Ramadan approaches, govt announces Nisab for Zakat in Pakistan
4.1-magnitude earthquake jolts Balochistan's Bhag, surrounding areas

4.1-magnitude earthquake jolts Balochistan's Bhag, surrounding areas
Weather update: Karachi to remain hot, dry during next 24 hours

Weather update: Karachi to remain hot, dry during next 24 hours
Swiss accounts case: Govt okays FIA probe against former NAB chairpersons

Swiss accounts case: Govt okays FIA probe against former NAB chairpersons
All eyes on PPP as party holds CEC meeting today to discuss PDM show-cause notice

All eyes on PPP as party holds CEC meeting today to discuss PDM show-cause notice
Police arrest 4 Karachi teens for allegedly gang-raping, filming minor

Police arrest 4 Karachi teens for allegedly gang-raping, filming minor

Coronavirus in Pakistan: NCOC decides to extend restrictions till April 13

Coronavirus in Pakistan: NCOC decides to extend restrictions till April 13
Violin maestro Ustad Dilshad Hussain Khan passes away

Violin maestro Ustad Dilshad Hussain Khan passes away

Latest

view all