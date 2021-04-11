PTV to broadcast Ertugrul's new episodes through out Ramadan

Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Dirilisdizisi

Pakistan Television Network (PTV) will broadcast new episodes of the popular Turkish series Ertugrul throughout Ramadan, PTI senator Faisal Javed announced on Sunday.



"Ertugrul series is a great exhibition of culture and Islamic faith — an amazing journey through the phenomenal Turkish history," the PTI leader said in a tweet.

Javed announced another good news on the micro-blogging site. "A Pakistani production will be dubbed in Turkish and aired in Turkey as part of bilateral exchange of knowledge, ideas, talent, and content between Pakistani & Turkish entertainment industries," he added.

Originally produced by the Turkish state-owned media company TRT in collaboration with a private company, the historic drama was later dubbed into various languages and was streamed online around the world.

Created by Mehmet Bozdağ, the popular TV series features Engin Altan Düzyatan in the lead role.

The series depicts the pre-history of the Ottoman Empire, chronicling around the plight of the nomadic Kayi Oghuz Turkic tribe, led by Ertugrul, the father of Osman I, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

“Diriliş: Ertuğrul” is also available with English subtitles on Netflix and YouTube which has contributed to its popularity beyond Turkey.