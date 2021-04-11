Latest PSL 2021 schedule for remaining matches

Karachi Kings´ Babar Azam plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 3, 2021. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced the remaining matches of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League — that were postponed due to coronavirus — will be held from June 1.

The PCB said that the tournament will resume after the players and officials undergo a seven-day quarantine stay at one hotel and following three training sessions.

Here's the schedule for the remaining matches:

The schedule of the remaining PSL matches. — PCB

1 June: Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United (N)



2 June: Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings (N)

3 June: Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (N)

4 June: Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars (N)

5 June: Islamabad United v Karachi Kings (D); Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators (N)

6 June: Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings (N)

7 June: Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars (N)

8 June 8: Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi (N)

9 June: Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars (N)

10 June: Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (N)

11 June: Multan Sultans v Islamabad United (N)

12 June: Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi (D); Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars (N)

13 June: Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi (N)

14 June: Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (N)

16 June: Qualifier (1 v 2) (N)

17 June: Eliminator 1 (3 v 4) (N)

18 June: Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1) (N)

20 June: Final (N)



