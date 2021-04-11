Latest PSL 2021 schedule for remaining matches

Sunday Apr 11, 2021
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced the remaining matches of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League — that were postponed due to coronavirus — will be held from June 1.
The PCB said that the tournament will resume after the players and officials undergo a seven-day quarantine stay at one hotel and following three training sessions.
1 June: Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United (N)
2 June: Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings (N)
3 June: Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (N)
4 June: Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars (N)
5 June: Islamabad United v Karachi Kings (D); Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators (N)
6 June: Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings (N)
7 June: Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars (N)
8 June 8: Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi (N)
9 June: Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars (N)
10 June: Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (N)
11 June: Multan Sultans v Islamabad United (N)
12 June: Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi (D); Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars (N)
13 June: Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi (N)
14 June: Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (N)
16 June: Qualifier (1 v 2) (N)
17 June: Eliminator 1 (3 v 4) (N)
18 June: Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1) (N)
20 June: Final (N)