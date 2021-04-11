Imran Khan among first six cricketers named in PCB's Hall of Fame

Imran Khan addressing the media as he holds the 1992 World Cup trophy in his hand.

Imran Khan has been named among the first six legendary cricketers to be inducted into the Pakistan Cricket Board's Hall of Fame.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the PCB's Board of Governors on Sunday.

Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Zaheer Abbas comprise the six cricket greats chosen for the honour.

From now on, three new legends will be inducted into the PCB's Hall of Fame and the announcement will be made on October 16 every year, it was decided.

"These renowned cricketers formed Pakistan's identity around the globe," PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said.

"The Hall of Fame is a recognition of their services."



