PM Imran Khan to open UN forum on financing for development today

Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to deliver the opening statement at the UN Economic and Social Council Forum on Financing for Development today (Monday).

The four-day forum is being held virtually under Pakistan's presidency of ECOSOC.

ECOSOC serves as the central forum for discussing international economic and social issues, and for formulating policy recommendations addressed to member states and the UN system.

It is responsible for promoting higher standards of living, full employment, and economic and social progress, identifying solutions to international economic, social and health problems, facilitating international cultural and educational cooperation and encouraging universal respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.

The objective of the ECOSOC forum on financing for development is to mobilise adequate financial support to enable the developing countries to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and achieve the sustainable development goals and climate objectives.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been in the forefront of the international efforts to provide developing countries with the fiscal space and liquidity to respond to the current COVID-19 induced economic recession.

In his address, the premier will call on the international community to take "bold and urgent" decisions to respond to the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, achievement of the SDGs, and climate solutions, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson.

An Investment Fair is being organised virtually on the sidelines of the FfD Forum where Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will introduce Pakistan's investment opportunities and projects to the investors at the fair.

Ten heads of state/ government and 50 ministers are participating in the segment, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan.



The Forum envisages six panel discussions revolving around the themes of resilient recovery, recurrent debt crises, pandemic response and a climate resistant future.