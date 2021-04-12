Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 12 2021
By
Ummay Farwa

Human rights activist IA Rehman passes away at 90

By
Ummay Farwa

Monday Apr 12, 2021

Human rights activist I A Rehman. Photo: File

Human rights activist and journalist Ibn Abdur Rehman, or commonly known as IA Rehman, has passed away at the age of 90 at his home in Lahore, his family confirmed Monday.

The family said Rehman was a sugar and blood pressure patient, but did not identify the cause of death.

Rehman was a columnist for the daily Dawn and was actively involved with the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP).

He was born on September 1930 in Haryana, British India which is now part of India.

Rehman was a distinguished Lahore-based journalist and was involved with journalism for more than 65 years. 

During his career, he had served as the editor-in-chief of the Pakistan Times from 1988-1990. During the East Pakistan crisis, he was working as the managing editor of Urdu daily Azad

He spent the Ziaul Haq period (1978–88) as the executive editor of weekly Viewpoint

Apart from publishing hundreds of articles and papers, he had authored three books: Jinnah as a Parliamentarian (co-editor), Arts and Crafts of Pakistan, and Pakistan under Siege, a collection of his own columns. 

Rehman worked as director of HRCP for two decades and was also the group's secretary general till 31 December, 2016.

As news of his death spread, social media users paid tribute to the human rights defender. 

Human rights activist Ali Dayan Hasan remembered Rehman as a "human rights warrior, and a visionary leader".

Activist Salam Sufi recalled that Rehman was a "voice of reason and intellect".

Activist Gulalai Ismail called the loss "unbearable". 

Journalist Nasim Zehra called the activist the "vanguard of Pakistan's democratic struggle".

PPP leader Sherry Rehman called the veteran journalist an "icon of integrity".


More From Pakistan:

Interior minister asks FIA to increase immigration counters at Karachi airport

Interior minister asks FIA to increase immigration counters at Karachi airport
Free treatment for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's coronavirus patients with Sehat Card Plus: Taimur Jhagra

Free treatment for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's coronavirus patients with Sehat Card Plus: Taimur Jhagra

PML-N calls meeting to devise future strategy, party reorganisation

PML-N calls meeting to devise future strategy, party reorganisation
PM Imran Khan to open UN forum on financing for development today

PM Imran Khan to open UN forum on financing for development today
FM Qureshi arrives in Berlin on a two-day visit to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations

FM Qureshi arrives in Berlin on a two-day visit to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations
Pakistan Citizen's Portal complaints to be reopened for review: PM's Office

Pakistan Citizen's Portal complaints to be reopened for review: PM's Office
Karachi witnesses a rise in robberies days ahead of Ramadan

Karachi witnesses a rise in robberies days ahead of Ramadan
Federal cabinet reshuffle expected later this week: Shibli Faraz

Federal cabinet reshuffle expected later this week: Shibli Faraz
Bilawal tears up PDM's show-cause notice during PPP's CEC meeting: sources

Bilawal tears up PDM's show-cause notice during PPP's CEC meeting: sources
PM Imran Khan launches 'Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye Programme' in Punjab, KP

PM Imran Khan launches 'Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye Programme' in Punjab, KP
PML-N didn't win the Daska by-election, PTI lost it: Fawad Chaudhry

PML-N didn't win the Daska by-election, PTI lost it: Fawad Chaudhry
Eid to be observed on same day throughout Pakistan: Tahir Ashrafi

Eid to be observed on same day throughout Pakistan: Tahir Ashrafi

Latest

view all