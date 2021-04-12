Sania Mirza wishes Shoaib Malik on 11th wedding anniversary on Instagram

Shoaib Malik embraces his wife Sania Mirza. Photo: File

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza on Monday took to Instagram to wish her husband on the occasion of their 11th wedding anniversary.

Mirza posted two pictures on Instagram. In the two pictures, Malik can be seen kissing Mirza's forehead. She wrote an endearing note for her husband in the caption for the post.

"Through ‘thick’ and ‘thin’ they said through good and bad Happy Anniversary to my main.. to many more years of irritating you InshaAllah. 11 YEARS!!!" she wrote.



Mirza and Malik both got married on April 12, 2010. Their marriage triggered media frenzy and headlines in both India and Pakistan.



Mirza is an avid cricket fan and has often been seen supporting her husband from the stands whenever he plays for any franchise of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).











