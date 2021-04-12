Can't connect right now! retry
Education ministry to be taken back from Saeed Ghani: sources

Monday Apr 12, 2021

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly's building in Karachi on April 5, 2021. — APP/File

  • PPP's leadership is not happy with Ghani's performance, say sources.
  • Dissatisfaction comes as a prolonged protest is going on outside Sindh Assembly.
  • Murtaza Wahab is a possible candidate for the ministry, say sources.

The Sindh government will take back the education ministry's portfolio from Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, Daily Jang reported Monday.

The publication, citing sources, said PPP's leadership is not satisfied with the education minister's performance and predicted a major change in the provincial cabinet.

The dissatisfaction comes as headmasters of government schools —who had passed the IBA test — staged a protest outside the Sindh Assembly for days, demanding permanent jobs. The matter is yet to be resolved.

Sources said the Sindh government was expected to appoint the province's spokesperson Murtaza Wahab or another person to lead the education ministry.

There is a possibility of an early cabinet reshuffle in which some new ministers could be added, while some portfolios could be withdrawn, sources added.

