pakistan
Thursday Apr 15 2021
By
Web Desk

PEMRA bans TV, radio coverage of proscribed organisation TLP

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 15, 2021

Supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party throw stones over the police armoured vehicle during a protest against the arrest of their leader, in Barakahu neighbourhood of Islamabad on April 13, 2021. — AFP/Aamir Qureshi

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday banned coverage by all television and radio licensees of the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

PEMRA's notification followed one by the Ministry of Interior which declared the TLP a banned organisation for engaging in acts of terrorism, and acting in a manner prejudicial to the peace and security of the country over the course of its recent three-day long nationwide protests.

The notice by PEMRA said that Regulation 18(h) of PEMRA (Television Broadcast Station Operation) Regulation, 2012 and Clause 16 of Electronic Media Code of Conduct, 2015 requires that programmes conform to the laws of the country.

"Moreover, Clause 3 (3) of Electronic Media Code of Conduct, 2015 prohibits media coverage to proscribed organisations," it stated.

The notification issued by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to ban coverage of the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) by all television and radio licensees on April 15, 2021.

PEMRA said that therefore, under powers conferred under Section 27 of  PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007, "media coverage of Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan is banned".

"All Satellite TV channels and FM Radios licensees are hereby required to restrain from providing any kind of media coverage to this (banned) organisation," said the media regulatory authority.

