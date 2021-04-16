Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 16 2021
Instagram not suspended in Pakistan

Friday Apr 16, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry on Friday issued orders suspending multiple social media platforms in the country, however, Facebook-owned Instagram was not among the apps shut. 

Earlier today, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), on the advice of the interior ministry, had suspended the services of social media platforms Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and Telegram from 11am till 3pm.

However, Instagram was not among the apps that were ordered shut for four hours by the telecommunication regulator in Pakistan.

The ministry had also confirmed that the PTA had suspended the social media platforms on its instructions

The action was taken after a letter was sent to the PTA chairperson by the interior ministry.

The ministry, in the letter, had requested the PTA to take action on the issue "immediately".

A PTA official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said: "In order to maintain public order and safety, access to certain social media applications has been restricted temporarily."

The suspension comes amid protests by a religious party in the country which led to chaos and the killing of three people, including two policemen.

The protests, organised in different cities, also caused massive traffic jams and distress to the citizens.

