Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Telegram restored in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Services of social media platforms Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and Telegram were restored in Pakistan on Friday after being suspended for four hours.

Earlier today, the interior ministry had directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block social media platforms from 11am till 3pm.

The letter sent by Interior Ministry to PTA chairman directing the regulator to block the services of social media websites. Photo: Geo News

The request by the interior ministry to suspend the social media platforms was made in a letter sent to the PTA chairman.



The ministry, in the letter, had requested the PTA to take action on the issue "immediately".

"In order to maintain public order and safety, access to certain social media applications has been restricted temporarily," PTA had said in its explanation regarding the suspension of services.



The suspension came amid protests by a religious party in the country which led to chaos and the killing of three people, including two policemen.

The protests, organised in different cities, also caused massive traffic jams and distress to the citizens.