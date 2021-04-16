Ramadan calendar 2021: What time is iftar in my city today?

As Ramadan progresses and people adjust to new routines, it is easy to lose track of time. You may not realise what time iftar is as you go around shopping for the evening feast or taking care of other tasks at the eleventh hour.

Geo.tv has you covered. We have put together a Ramadan calendar, containing the Islamic date, sehri time, iftar time, and the date according to the Gregorian calendar.

To find out what time iftar is in your city today, simply visit the links below according to the city you live in.

Residents of Karachi can view the calendar specific to their city here.

Residents of Lahore can view the calendar specific to their city here.

Residents of Islamabad can view the calendar specific to their city here.

Residents of Quetta can view the calendar specific to their city here.

