Friday Apr 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Ramadan calendar 2021: What time is iftar in my city today?

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 16, 2021

As Ramadan progresses and people adjust to new routines, it is easy to lose track of time. You may not realise what time iftar is as you go around shopping for the evening feast or taking care of other tasks at the eleventh hour.

Geo.tv has you covered. We have put together a Ramadan calendar, containing the Islamic date, sehri time, iftar time, and the date according to the Gregorian calendar.

To find out what time iftar is in your city today, simply visit the links below according to the city you live in.

Residents of Karachi can view the calendar specific to their city here.

Residents of Lahore can view the calendar specific to their city here.

Residents of Islamabad can view the calendar specific to their city here.

Residents of Quetta can view the calendar specific to their city here.

Punjab education minister details resumption plan for classes 9-12

PML-N's Rana Sanaullah to be booked under anti-terrorism laws: Fawad Chaudhry

Have taken action against TLP because it challenged writ of state: PM Imran Khan

No involvement in price fixing or the sugar mafia, Jahangir Tareen reiterates

Every effort to be made in future to prevent social media shutdown: Fawad

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi visiting UAE amid reports of Gulf state mediating between Pakistan, India

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Virus death toll surges past 16,000

10,000 doses of CanSino coronavirus vaccine wasting away at Karachi warehouse

Senior journalist Fasahat Mohiuddin passes away in Karachi

Balochistan introduces new coronavirus restrictions amid rising cases

Why has Shahbaz Sharif's release on bail been delayed?

Punjab, KP announce reopening of schools from April 19

