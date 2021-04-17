Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 17 2021
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly 'fully intend' to get married soon

American rapper Machine Gun Kelly and actor Megan Fox have been painting the town red with their romance since a while now. 

As per the latest reports on the couple, they might finally be ready to take the next step forward in their relationship as soon as the Transformers actor is able to finalize her divorce with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

An insider told E! News that the two “plan to get engaged and married,” adding that, “They are very much in love and have a strong and intense relationship. Her divorce is moving along, and they are hashing out custody details.”

The source detailed that the lovebirds “have no doubt that they are soulmates and meant to be life partners.”

“Colson is slowly getting to know the kids and everything is going well with that. Megan has not wanted to rush them into anything. But she has been incorporating Colson into their life, and it's going well,” the source shared. 

