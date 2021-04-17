Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Apr 17 2021
By
Web Desk

The real reason Meghan Markle refused to attend Prince Philip’s funeral revealed

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 17, 2021

Experts have finally unearthed the real person responsible for talking Meghan Markle out of attending Prince Philip’s funeral has just been revealed.

A source got candid about the identity of the culprit and spoke to The Daily Mail about the entire situation.

They were quoted saying, "Doria insisted that Meghan stay behind and support Harry from afar. Like Harry, Doria is very protective of Meghan and doesn’t want to see her putting her own health at risk. Stress is the last thing Meghan needs right now.”

More From Entertainment:

Why Prince William, Prince Harry didn’t walk together during Philip’s funeral

Why Prince William, Prince Harry didn’t walk together during Philip’s funeral
Bella Thorne got me engagement ring, says fiance Ben Mascolo

Bella Thorne got me engagement ring, says fiance Ben Mascolo
Harry Styles makes splashes with resurfaced mermaid photos

Harry Styles makes splashes with resurfaced mermaid photos
Lizzo suggests what everyone should do against racism

Lizzo suggests what everyone should do against racism

Jessica Simpson, as child star, suffered severe depression as a result of body-shaming

Jessica Simpson, as child star, suffered severe depression as a result of body-shaming
Paris Jackson makes guest appearance on The Struts song: Watch

Paris Jackson makes guest appearance on The Struts song: Watch

Khloe Kardashian says magical transformation is thanks to a gym

Khloe Kardashian says magical transformation is thanks to a gym
Demi Lovato gets short hair to feel liberated: Watch

Demi Lovato gets short hair to feel liberated: Watch
Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William seen talking after Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William seen talking after Prince Philip's funeral

Princess Diana's brother comments on Prince Philip's funeral

Princess Diana's brother comments on Prince Philip's funeral

Viola Davis addresses being a black ‘leftover’ in Hollywood

Viola Davis addresses being a black ‘leftover’ in Hollywood
Prince Philip laid to rest in Windsor Castle

Prince Philip laid to rest in Windsor Castle

Latest

view all