Coronavirus: Pakistan reports highest single day death toll in 2021

A woman with face masks on the streets of Islamabad after the coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan.

Amid the deteriorating coronavirus situation, Pakistan has recorded 149 new deaths on Saturday — the second-highest coronavirus fatalities since the pandemic emerged last year.

This also makes it the highest number of coronavirus deaths reported this year, a worrying sign of the third wave of the coronavirus is intensifying across the country.

The country's highest death toll from the virus till date was recorded on June 19, 2020 when 153 people passed due to the virus.

As per the official statistics issued by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 6,127 new positive cases have been reported during the past 24 hours after 71,836 tests were conducted across the country.

Out of those, Sindh reported 272,197 cases, Punjab 267,572, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 105,438, Islamabad 69,556, Balochistan 220,822, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 15,524, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,176.

Meanwhile, Punjab has recorded its highest number of new cases and deaths in a single day since the pandemic began.



Taking notice of the alarming situation, the government of Punjab has announced it will increase the number of smart lockdowns across the province, as cases of the novel coronavirus continue to surge.



About 659483 people have recovered across Pakistan from coronavirus.