Apple insider makes shocking revelations affecting iPhones users: report

Photo Courtesy: Apple Insider

An Apple insider has made shocking revelations about iPhones and iOS software that might affect users in terms of App store's privacy and security.

According to a news report published by Forbes, Michael Gartenberg, Apple's former Senior Director of Worldwide Product Marketing, has backed shocking recent reports from developer Kosta Eleftheriou about App Store security flaws.

On Twitter, Gartenberg said: “I believe @keleftheriou has brought an important issue about the App Store to a mainstream audience. I hope Apple gets its act together soon. The ecosystem that is often praised is breaking at the seams IMHO.”



His comments come after Eleftheriou tweeted about the App store scams: "This @AppStore app pretends to be a silly platformer game for children 4+, but if I set my VPN to Turkey and relaunch it becomes an online casino that doesn’t even use Apple’s IAP."

The director said that the scam has been on the App Store for a few months, and has even received a couple of updates.

“The same developer also has another app that does the same thing! It’s impossible to know how much money these scammers have made from unsuspecting users, but such schemes make bank," he added.



This is an important development as Apple markets heavily on its reputation for industry-leading security and millions of customers happily pay a premium for it, the publication underscored.

