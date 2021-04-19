Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 19 2021
PM Imran Khan meets Russian business delegation, discusses increased cooperation

Monday Apr 19, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan meeting with the Russian delegation on Monday, April 19, 2021. 
  • PM Imran Khan meets a delegation of leading Russian businessmen in Islamabad on April 19, 2021.
  • During the meeting, the two sides discuss increased collaboration in several industries, including large-scale manufacturing, railways and the energy sector.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated the incumbent government's resolve to provide a business-friendly environment to investors to attract much needed foreign direct investment (FDI).

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday had a meeting with a delegation of leading Russian businessmen to discuss increased cooperation between Russia and Pakistan in several industries, including large-scale manufacturing, railways and the energy sector.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office, the Russian delegation was lead by Dmitry Pumpyanskiy, the Chairman of the Board of Directors TMK and the President of Sinara Group. 

The delegation also included high-level representatives of management from both TMK and Sinara Group. 

On the other hand, the Pakistani side included Hammad Azhar, Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Zulfiqar Abbass Bukhari, Tabish Gauhar, Atif Bokhari, and other senior officials.

Increased cooperation between Russia and Pakistan in several industrial sectors, including large-scale manufacturing, railways and the energy sector was discussed in detail during the meeting. Both sides agreed upon expediting the projects that are already in the pipeline.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated the incumbent government's resolve to provide a business-friendly environment to investors to attract much needed FDI. The delegation showed keen interest to invest in different projects in Pakistan.

