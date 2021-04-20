Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
By
Saeedullah Marwat

Watch: Hundreds gather outside Ali Amin Gandapur's residence for free rations

By
Saeedullah Marwat

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A large number of people turned up outside the residence of federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur in hope to get free rations, as the rising inflation makes life difficult for the poor.

Speaking to Geo News, the PTI minister said he has provided ration to thousands of people over the past seven days but the number of the needy is not decreasing.

The minister said his team had even provided people with the Ehsaas cash, apart from the free rations.

A large number of women, holding children in their arms, could be seen standing in long lines outside the minister's house in Dera Ismail Khan.

It is pertinent to mention that the government has barred public gatherings due to coronavirus infections.

'Inflation, unemployment to increase in Pakistan'

An earlier report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had said in its report that inflation and unemployment in the country will rise in the current fiscal year. 

The report had said the country's growth rate is expected to be 1.5% this year, while the government has forecast its growth rate as 2.1%.

The unemployment rate in Pakistan is predicted by the IMF report to increase by 1.5% during the current fiscal year. 

The State Bank has forecast Pakistan's growth rate at 3%, said the report, adding that the World Bank, on the other hand, has projected Pakistan's growth rate to be 1.3%.

More From Pakistan:

Sparks fly in Supreme Court as full bench hears Justice Isa's petition

Sparks fly in Supreme Court as full bench hears Justice Isa's petition
Abdullah Siddiqui becomes latest Pakistani to make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List

Abdullah Siddiqui becomes latest Pakistani to make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List
NA to resume debate on expulsion of French envoy on Friday

NA to resume debate on expulsion of French envoy on Friday
PM Imran Khan praises Sheikh Rasheed for successful talks with TLP: sources

PM Imran Khan praises Sheikh Rasheed for successful talks with TLP: sources
Resolution to expel French envoy: PPP to skip National Assembly session

Resolution to expel French envoy: PPP to skip National Assembly session
'It's your mess — clean it up or go home,' Bilawal tells PM Imran Khan

'It's your mess — clean it up or go home,' Bilawal tells PM Imran Khan
Buddhist monks from Sri Lanka visit Badshahi mosque, Lahore Fort

Buddhist monks from Sri Lanka visit Badshahi mosque, Lahore Fort
Education boards in Sindh struggle with funds to conduct matric, intermediate exams

Education boards in Sindh struggle with funds to conduct matric, intermediate exams
Change of schedule: National Assembly session to be held at 3pm today

Change of schedule: National Assembly session to be held at 3pm today
Why ban TLP if negotiations were to take place, PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi asks govt

Why ban TLP if negotiations were to take place, PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi asks govt
Former IGP KP Nasir Durrani succumbs to coronavirus

Former IGP KP Nasir Durrani succumbs to coronavirus
NAB decides to auction seized properties of former PM Nawaz Sharif

NAB decides to auction seized properties of former PM Nawaz Sharif

Latest

view all