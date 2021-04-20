Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
By
APP
,
Web Desk

Buddhist monks from Sri Lanka visit Badshahi mosque, Lahore Fort

By
APP
,
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

A 14-member delegation comprising senior Buddhist monks from Sri Lanka arrived in Lahore on Monday to undertake a week-long religious pilgrimage to various Buddhist heritage sites in the country. Photo: Courtesy Radio Pakistan

  • Sri Lankan monks visit Badshahi mosque, Lahore Fort.
  • Pakistan is home to the glorious Gandhara civilisation and the Gandhara Buddhist civilisation.
  • Head of Buddhist delegation hopes Pakistan government will take further steps to promote religious tourism.

A delegation comprising senior Buddhist monks from Sri Lanka visited the Badshahi Mosque and Lahore Fort in Lahore on Tuesday.

The Buddhist delegation was led by Dr Walpole Piyananda, who is the abbot and president of Dharma Vijaya Buddhist Vihara, USA.

Dr Piyananda said Pakistan has always helped Sri Lanka in the hour of need, including assistance towards counter-terrorism measures.

Every religion has given a message of peace and harmony, he said, hoping the Pakistan government would take further steps to promote religious tourism.

Read more: PM Imran Khan wishes 'happy Baisakhi festival' to Sikh community

The delegation is in Pakistan on a week-long religious pilgrimage to various Buddhist heritage sites, which has been arranged by the High Commission of Pakistan, Colombo with a view to promote religious tourism in Pakistan.

Pakistan is home to the ancient Buddhist civilization which has remained hidden from the eyes of the world over the years.

The Buddhist delegation will also hold meetings with officials of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and meet President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi during a visit to Islamabad.

Read more: Sikh pilgrims from India reach Pakistan to participate in Baisakhi festival

“In line with the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to promote religious tourism to earn valuable foreign exchange, we planned to make Buddhist clergy visit Pakistan and see the historical treasures that the country has,” High Commission of Pakistan Colombo Second Secretary Ayesha Abu Bakr Fahad said.

More From Pakistan:

Sparks fly in Supreme Court as full bench hears Justice Isa's petition

Sparks fly in Supreme Court as full bench hears Justice Isa's petition
Abdullah Siddiqui becomes latest Pakistani to make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List

Abdullah Siddiqui becomes latest Pakistani to make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List
NA to resume debate on expulsion of French envoy on Friday

NA to resume debate on expulsion of French envoy on Friday
PM Imran Khan praises Sheikh Rasheed for successful talks with TLP: sources

PM Imran Khan praises Sheikh Rasheed for successful talks with TLP: sources
Resolution to expel French envoy: PPP to skip National Assembly session

Resolution to expel French envoy: PPP to skip National Assembly session
'It's your mess — clean it up or go home,' Bilawal tells PM Imran Khan

'It's your mess — clean it up or go home,' Bilawal tells PM Imran Khan
Watch: Hundreds gather outside Ali Amin Gandapur's residence for free rations

Watch: Hundreds gather outside Ali Amin Gandapur's residence for free rations
Education boards in Sindh struggle with funds to conduct matric, intermediate exams

Education boards in Sindh struggle with funds to conduct matric, intermediate exams
Change of schedule: National Assembly session to be held at 3pm today

Change of schedule: National Assembly session to be held at 3pm today
Why ban TLP if negotiations were to take place, PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi asks govt

Why ban TLP if negotiations were to take place, PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi asks govt
Former IGP KP Nasir Durrani succumbs to coronavirus

Former IGP KP Nasir Durrani succumbs to coronavirus
NAB decides to auction seized properties of former PM Nawaz Sharif

NAB decides to auction seized properties of former PM Nawaz Sharif

Latest

view all