Tuesday Apr 20 2021
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Pak vs Zim T20I series trophy unveiled

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

Zimbabwe skipper Sean Williams (left) and Pakistan Babar Azam stand beside the trophy of the  three-match T20I series in Zimbabwe on April 20, 2021. — YouTube/PCB

  • Trophy unveiling ceremony for Pakistan-Zimbabwe's T20I series held today.
  • Pakistan are first men’s international cricket side to play in Zimbabwe in post-COVID-19 era.
  • The matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club located in the capital of Zimbabwe.

The trophy unveiling ceremony for Pakistan-Zimbabwe's three-match T20I series was held on Tuesday, with both teams' skippers — Babar Azam and Sean Williams — present.

The series that will begin tomorrow makes Pakistan the first men’s international cricket side to play in Zimbabwe in the post-COVID-19 era.

The team had arrived in Harare from Johannesburg on April 17 after the end of their successful series against South Africa.

The matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club located in the capital of Zimbabwe.

The matches will begin at 2:30pm and will be broadcast live on Geo Sports.

The schedule of the T20I series is as follows:

April 21 – 1st T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare

April 23 – 2nd T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare

April 25 – 3rd T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare

Head to head

On the head to head chart, Pakistan have won all five bilateral T20I series against Zimbabwe.

They have won all 14 T20I matches. Pakistan last visited Zimbabwe in July 2018, to feature in a tri-nation tournament involving Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Australia. 

