Pakistan secures membership of three key United Nations bodies

Wednesday Apr 21, 2021

Pakistan will assume membership of the three commissions on January 1, 2022. Photo: AFP

  • Pakistan gets elected to three key United Nations bodies.
  • The UN bodies are: the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, Commission on the Status of Women and the Commission on Population and Development.
  • This is the sixth time Pakistan has been elected to the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.

Pakistan has been elected to three key United Nations bodies, reflecting the international community’s recognition of the country’s positive role at the UN.

The bodies are: the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ), the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) and the Commission on Population and Development (CPD).

The elections took place on Tuesday at a session of the 54-member Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the economic arm of the UN.

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram termed on Twitter Pakistan's election to the three UN bodies a "strong vote of trust and confidence by the international community on Pakistan's role at the UN".

This is the sixth time Pakistan has been elected to the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice. Others elected to the panel were Qatar, Thailand , India, and Bahrain.

Pakistan triumphed with 50 out of 53 votes in the election for the membership of Commission on Status of Women. Also elected were China, Iran, Japan, and Lebanon.

Read more: Elite privilege eats up $17.4b of Pakistan's economy, UN report finds

Pakistan last served CSW, which is dedicated to the promotion of gender equality empowerment of women, from 2013 to 2017. It’s election to this body is considered to be recognition of its role in promoting gender mainstreaming and advancement of women at the national and international level.

Pakistan will assume membership of the three commissions on January 1, 2022.

