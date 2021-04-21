Sheikh Rasheed meets British High Commissioner, requests Nawaz's deportation

Turner did not give a "positive response" to Rasheed's request relating to Nawaz Sharif.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday met British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner and requested the British government to deport former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.



However, according to the interior minister, Turner failed to give a positive response to Nawaz's extradition request.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior, Turner and Rasheed reviewed the progress made between the UK and Pakistan related to extradition agreements.

Both Rasheed and Turner agreed that these agreements are in the best interests of both nations and also agreed on the need to accelerate the progress of the agreements.



That apart, matters of mutual interests concerning the two states came under discussion. Rasheed extended his condolences to the British envoy over the demise of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.



Pakistan did an excellent job to meet FATF requirements: Turner

Shedding light on Pakistan's performance on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) roadmap, the British ambassador praised Pakistan for doing a commendable job in meeting the FATF's requirements.



Commenting on the matter, Rasheed said Pakistan has successfully completed 24 of the 27 requirements of the FATF, upon which Turner assured him that Britain will extend full support to Pakistan on the issue.



"The government values the long-standing relationship between the UK and Pakistan," the interior minister said.

Pakistanis worried about UK's decision to put country on red list

During the meeting, Rasheed added that he is worried about Britain's decision to put Pakistan on its coronavirus travel red list.

"Pakistanis living in the UK are worried about the decision," the minister said. "The coronavirus is spreading faster in other countries but putting Pakistan on the red list is discriminatory," he told Turner.

In response, the British ambassador said Pakistan had not been put on the red list as a result of any form of discrimination. Rather, he said the decision was taken keeping in mind the coronavirus situation.

"Pakistan has the highest number of travellers going to the UK," said the British ambassador, adding that a lot of travellers who had travelled from Pakistan to Britain had tested positive for coronavirus.

Home Secretary Yousuf Naseem Khokhar was also present during the meeting.