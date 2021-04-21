Quetta: 4 dead, 12 injured in blast near hotel at Zarghun Road

4 dead, 12 injured in blast at Zarghun Road, say hospital sources.

Blast took place at the parking area of a hotel, say police.

Initial investigation reveals explosive material inside a car was detonated, say police.

QUETTA: Four persons died and 12 others were injured in a blast that took place on the city's Zarghun Road on Wednesday, said hospital sources.



Of the four who were killed in the attack, one is the hotel's security guard while another is a police officer. Two assistant commissioners are said to be among the injured.

Among the total injured persons, two are said to be in a critical state while the rest are reportedly stable.



The blast occurred in the parking area of a hotel located near the Serena Chowk, said police. Several vehicles parked in the area caught fire after the blast.

A fire erupts and smoke can be seen everywhere in the parking lot of the hotel after the bomb blast.

Initial investigation has revealed the explosion was caused when explosive material, fitted inside a car was detonated, said police.



A fire brigade immediately arrived at the parking area to douse the flames. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and a cooling process is currently underway.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) officers arrived at the site to carry out relief activities.

The blast, owing to its intensity, could be heard several kilometers away as well.

Flames erupt immediately after the blast.

The injured have been shifted to the Civil Hospital, said sources. Law enforcement personnel have cordoned off the area and an investigation is underway to determine the intensity of the blast.

Following the blast, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that condemned the blast and said that the Federal Ministry of Home Affairs is in close touch with the Balochistan government and a preliminary investigation related to the blast is underway.

"The government will issue a statement as soon as the nature of the blast and the damage are determined," he wrote on Twitter.

No ambassador or delegation was present inside the hotel, says IG Balochistan

IG Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Rai spoke to the media to say that police were still gauging the intensity of the blast and how many kilograms of explosive material were used in the blast.

In response to a question, he said no ambassador or members of a foreign delegation were staying at the hotel when the blast occurred.

Rai said the experts in the police force were conducting their investigation, adding that they would soon make public the findings of the probe.

He confirmed the deaths of three persons in the blast, adding that nine people had been injured. Rai said the blast had damaged five to six vehicles in the parking area.

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani spoke to Geo News to condemn the incident, describing it as a "terrorist attack" committed by those who did not wish to see Balochistan prosper.

He said an investigation was being carried out and the perpetrators of the blast will not be able to escape the law.

When asked whether the blast resulted due to a security lapse on part of the government, he said the primary responsibility of security rested with the hotel.

Shahwani said the hotel had its own scanners through which guests were inspected thoroughly and that vehicles entering and exiting the parking lot also had to pass through barricades, before they were checked for any explosive item.

He said the investigation into the bomb blast will also take note of the loopholes that resulted in the bomb blast.

When asked whether there were any foreign delegations present inside the hotel when the blast occurred, Shahwani said there was only one "luxurious hotel" in Quetta where envoys and diplomats came to have hi-tea.

Social media reacts to Quetta blast

As news broke of the blast and as casualties were reported, several people took to social media to offer their condolences and express their grief.

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik condemned the "inhumanity", saying that Pakistan had too long suffered at the hands of extremist elements.

"Our country has suffered far too long at the hands of deluded individuals who represent nothing but inhumanity. My family and I send our condolences, respect and amity to the victims and their loved ones of this unspeakable attack in #Quetta #Pakistan," he tweeted.

"Stay strong Quetta," tweeted TV personality Fakhr-e-Alam.

One Twitter user, @KaalaPak said it was another ploy by the enemy to make Pakistan a failed state.

Sumeta Afzal Sayed prayed for those who were killed in the attack and also for the ones who were injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details come in





