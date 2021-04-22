‘Great city, great weather’: Wasim Akram enjoys Ramadan with son in Dubai

Former Pakistani spinner Wasim Akram in Dubai. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Wasim Akram Thursday shared with his fans that he is presently spending Ramadan in Dubai with his son.

Sharing the life update on Twitter, the former bowler said he is in love with Dubai's weather. Akram said he has been catching up with some of his old friends in the city during his holiday break.

"Thoroughly enjoying a quiet Ramadan break in Dubai with my son. Good to catch up with a few friends too. Great weather, great city! Thanks, @dubaitourism @emirates," Akram wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the former cricketer also shared a delightful picture on his Instagram account where he was off to a quick run before Iftar.

"Missed my morning run but it was fun before iftar today," he captioned his picture.

Seems like the former fast bowler is having a great time in the port city.

