Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Apr 22 2021
By
Sohail Imran

ICC mulls over chances of India hosting T-20 World-cup amid devastating virus spell

By
Sohail Imran

Thursday Apr 22, 2021

File photo of a cricket stadium.
  • ICC expresses deep concerns over the mushrooming coronavirus cases in India.
  • The cricket governing body has decided to take a closer look at the virus situation of the country.
  • The ICC delegation will visit India in the next few days in order to make the final decision.

The alarming surge in coronavirus cases in India has raised concerns amid the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the possibility of holding the T20 Worldcup in the virus-hit country.

Sources confirmed that the ICC is deeply concerned over the mushrooming coronavirus cases in India, therefore, the international cricket governing body has decided to take a closer look at the virus situation of the country.

Read more: India reports world's largest single-day tally of coronavirus cases

ICC aims to be fully satisfied with the conduct of the T20 World Cup as it believes that the health and safety of teams and other stakeholders, including broadcasters, cannot be compromised.

The ICC delegation will visit India in the next few days, but in the current situation, going to India is also being considered a challenge for the delegation itself.

The ICC is also set to review India's nine proposed venues for the World Cup. The council will make the final decision on the venues after reviewing them.

T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in India in October-November.

More From Sports:

Shaniera Akram prays for India as coronavirus shatters health system

Shaniera Akram prays for India as coronavirus shatters health system
'Give someone else a chance also brother': Tabraiz Shamsi to Mohammad Rizwan

'Give someone else a chance also brother': Tabraiz Shamsi to Mohammad Rizwan
Pak vs Zim: Pakistan elect to field first after winning toss in 2nd T20I

Pak vs Zim: Pakistan elect to field first after winning toss in 2nd T20I
An exclusive look inside Shoaib Malik's current workout routine

An exclusive look inside Shoaib Malik's current workout routine
Pak vs Zim: Had to work hard for victory in first T20, says Babar Azam

Pak vs Zim: Had to work hard for victory in first T20, says Babar Azam
‘Great city, great weather’: Wasim Akram enjoys Ramadan with son in Dubai

‘Great city, great weather’: Wasim Akram enjoys Ramadan with son in Dubai
Eight out of 12 countries withdraw from Super League

Eight out of 12 countries withdraw from Super League
ICC T20I rankings: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam secures 2nd position

ICC T20I rankings: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam secures 2nd position
Mohammad Amir to play for county side Kent in UK's T20 Vitality Blast

Mohammad Amir to play for county side Kent in UK's T20 Vitality Blast
Pak vs Zim: Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 11 runs in first T20I

Pak vs Zim: Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 11 runs in first T20I
WATCH: Pak vs Zim T20I series trophy unveiled

WATCH: Pak vs Zim T20I series trophy unveiled
FIFA warns breakaway Super League clubs must be 'in or out'

FIFA warns breakaway Super League clubs must be 'in or out'

Latest

view all