ICC mulls over chances of India hosting T-20 World-cup amid devastating virus spell

The alarming surge in coronavirus cases in India has raised concerns amid the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the possibility of holding the T20 Worldcup in the virus-hit country.

Sources confirmed that the ICC is deeply concerned over the mushrooming coronavirus cases in India, therefore, the international cricket governing body has decided to take a closer look at the virus situation of the country.



ICC aims to be fully satisfied with the conduct of the T20 World Cup as it believes that the health and safety of teams and other stakeholders, including broadcasters, cannot be compromised.

The ICC delegation will visit India in the next few days, but in the current situation, going to India is also being considered a challenge for the delegation itself.

The ICC is also set to review India's nine proposed venues for the World Cup. The council will make the final decision on the venues after reviewing them.

T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in India in October-November.