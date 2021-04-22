Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Apr 22 2021
By
Web Desk

HEC reopens registration for Post-Doctoral Fellowship Programme

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 22, 2021

The logo of the Higher Education Commission. — HEC

  • HEC recently invited applications under Batch-II of Post-Doctoral Fellowships Programme (Phase III).
  • It received an overwhelming response and some eligible candidates could not access the portal.
  • Therefore, to facilitate such people, HEC will now announce the next batch of fellowships in September 2021.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has announced that registration for the Post-Doctoral Fellowship Programme would reopen in September 2021.

"The HEC recently invited applications under the Batch-II of Post-doctoral Fellowships Programme (Phase III) and announced April 15, 2021, as the deadline," it said.

The body said it received an "enthusiastic response" in the form of a large number of applications. The portal remained open for over two months; however, many capable researchers reported they could not submit applications for a variety of reasons.

"In order to facilitate eligible candidates, it has been decided that the next batch of fellowships will be announced in September 2021. The acceptance/invitation letters issued in April 2021 and onwards will remain valid for the next batch as well," it said.

Related items

HEC advised the recipients to keep in touch with the host supervisor.

The eligible candidates are advised to keep their applications complete in all respects and have the following documents/online profile prepared for submission:

  • Invitation/acceptance letter in the relevant field from top 200 QS World Ranked Universities.
  • Research Proposal as per format (available on the website)
  • Host supervisor CV
  • Updated self CV
  • Updated Profile on HEC online portal. i.e. personal profile, education, employment history, publications
  • Five years recognised experience in the online profile at HEC in case of foreign PhD
  • NOC from relevant section(s) of HEC in case any scholarship/financial support/research grant was availed from HEC in the past (conditional NOC will not be accepted)
  • Attested PhD Degree (Equivalence Certificate in case of foreign PhD)

"Please visit www.hec.gov.pk for complete details. Please also note that the portal will be opened for a specific duration according to Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and the last date will not be extended in any case," HEC added.

More From Pakistan:

Quetta suicide attack: China confirms ambassador was not in hotel during blast

Quetta suicide attack: China confirms ambassador was not in hotel during blast
Afghanistan, Pakistan and Turkish ministers to discuss Afghan peace prospects

Afghanistan, Pakistan and Turkish ministers to discuss Afghan peace prospects
Quetta hotel blast was a suicide attack, says interior minister

Quetta hotel blast was a suicide attack, says interior minister
LHC approves Shehbaz Sharif's bail

LHC approves Shehbaz Sharif's bail
Pak-Iran ties heading towards positivity and cooperation: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Pak-Iran ties heading towards positivity and cooperation: Shah Mahmood Qureshi
NAB should make case against PM Imran Khan, put him in jail: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

NAB should make case against PM Imran Khan, put him in jail: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Quetta blast: PM Imran Khan vows not to let terrorism resurface in Pakistan

Quetta blast: PM Imran Khan vows not to let terrorism resurface in Pakistan
Pakistan to receive first batch of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine by June

Pakistan to receive first batch of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine by June
My group will only meet PM Imran Khan: Jahangir Tareen

My group will only meet PM Imran Khan: Jahangir Tareen
India doesn't want peace in Pakistan, says Sheikh Rasheed after Quetta blast

India doesn't want peace in Pakistan, says Sheikh Rasheed after Quetta blast
Coronavirus: Pakistan records 10.16% positivity rate with over 5,000 new cases

Coronavirus: Pakistan records 10.16% positivity rate with over 5,000 new cases
Security tightened after blast rocks Quetta

Security tightened after blast rocks Quetta

Latest

view all