Friday Apr 23 2021
Pakistani climbers Sirbaz Khan, Abdul Joshi dedicate Annapurna summit to Ali Saidpara

Friday Apr 23, 2021

Sirbaz Khan and Muhammad Abdul Joshi on top of the Annapurna. Photo: Instagram/Sirbaz Khan 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani climbers Sirbaz Khan and Muhammad Abdul Joshi have dedicated their successful summit of Mount Annapurna in Nepal to late mountaineer Ali Saidpara, who had lost his life during the K2 summit earlier this year.

“We dedicate our success to late Muhammad Ali Sadpara, who always remains in our hearts,” said Joshi after arriving in Islamabad.

The two had arrived in the federal capital today after their successful summit of the 8,091 metre Annapurna peak.

Last week, they had become the first Pakistani climbers to conquer the 10th highest peak of the world.

For Sirbas it was his sixth 8000m peak.

“One step closer to my dream of raising the green flag on the top of all 14 highest peaks in the world,” Sirbaz had said on his Instagram account after his summit of the Annapurna.

As per Dawn, Sirbaz, who hails Aliabad, Hunza, began his climbing career in 2016. He notes credits the first Pakistani to climb Everest Nazir Sabir and the first Pakistani to summit the K2 Ashraf Aman as his inspiration.

Apart from the recent accolade, Sirbaz was also the first Pakistani to summit the fourth highest mountain Mount Lhotse in 2019 without using supplementary oxygen. His other 8,000m summits include K2, Nanga Parbat, Broad Peak and Manaslu.

Meanwhile, Joshi who also belongs to Hunza, has been part of various expeditions to the 8,000m peaks in Pakistan.

