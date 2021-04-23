Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 23 2021
Shahbaz Sharif released from prison on bail

Friday Apr 23, 2021

Shahbaz Sharif waves to supporters. Photo: File

  • Shahbaz Sharif released from prison after court reviews his bail bonds
  • Sharif was arrested last year in September by NAB in an assets beyond means case
  • A day earlier, the LHC's judges had approved his bail unanimously

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif was released on bail Friday. 

After the Lahore High Court (LHC) issued the former Punjab chief minister's bail order, his lawyer Azam Nazeer Tarar deposited surety bonds in the accountability court number 2. 

After reviewing the bonds deposited by Sharif, the LHC issued his release orders after which the PML-N president was allowed to leave prison.  

A small number of workers had gathered outside the prison to welcome the PML-N president. They showered rose petals on his car to show appreciation for the former Punjab chief minister. 

A day earlier, the LHC had approved Sharif's bail. As per Geo News, the bail was approved by the judges unanimously.

NAB had arrested Sharif in September 2020 after a bail plea he had filed was turned down and the interim bail was  cancelled by the LHC.

The arrest was made in a money-laundering and assets beyond means case filed by NAB earlier.

