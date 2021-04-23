Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Apr 23 2021
By
Web Desk

IHC rejects plea against in-person Cambridge exams

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 23, 2021

  • Petitioners sought to be assessed on the basis of school grades instead of appearing for in-person exams.
  • IHC dismisses plea, asks petitioners to seek NCOC's advice in the matter.
  • Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood says all Cambridge exams will proceed as per schedule.

The Islamabad High Court on Friday dismissed a plea against holding in-person Cambridge exams and directed students to present their case before the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah said the petitioners had invoked the jurisdiction of this court under Article 199 of the Constitution "seeking direction to the federal government".

In a nutshell, the petitioners sought directions so that they could be assessed on the basis of school grades using student work instead of appearing for exams in-person.

"The petitioners are in fact seeking a direction to be assessed in a particular mode i.e. based on school grades. The decision as to what mode should be adopted to assess the students pursuing O and A level courses is definitely a policy matter," the IHC CJ said.

"Moreover, since the grievance is in the context of the crisis of Covid-19, therefore, the competent forum to consider and formulate the policy in consultation with respondents no. 2 and 2, falls within the domain of respondent no. 3 i.e. National Command and Operation Center," he said.

"The prayer sought in the instant petition is not justiciable. The petition is, therefore, accordingly dismissed," he added.

The petitioners' lawyer Jibran Nasir said the IHC had dismissed the petition against Cambridge Exams in limine, contesting that courts cannot interfere with NCOC's decisions.

When are exams due?

According to Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, all Cambridge exams will proceed as per schedule, and will not be making use of teacher-assessed grades this year, which means that AS and A Level exams will begin on April 26 and O Level and IGCSE exams on May 10.

Matriculation and Intermediate board exams, on the other hand, have been deferred and will take place varyingly across provinces, starting in late May.

'No lockdown for now, follow coronavirus SOPs'

Later, Pakistan's government decided against implementing a full lockdown across the country, but Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the public to follow coronavirus standard operating procedures to avoid a "complete lockdown".

PM Imran Khan addressed the nation after chairing an important meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) Friday afternoon to give an update on the new coronavirus restrictions as the country battles the third wave of the virus.

The premier announced that a lockdown would not be implemented for now as it will affect the working class and their businesses.

Schools in cities with positivity rates above 5% closed until Eid, including classes 9-12.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan says 'only education can change people's fates' during university inauguration

PM Imran Khan says 'only education can change people's fates' during university inauguration

Faisal Edhi offers a fleet of 50 ambulances to India as it reels from coronavirus pandemic

Faisal Edhi offers a fleet of 50 ambulances to India as it reels from coronavirus pandemic
Supreme Court not to consider FBR report in Justice Qazi Faez Isa review petition

Supreme Court not to consider FBR report in Justice Qazi Faez Isa review petition
Shahbaz Sharif released from prison on bail

Shahbaz Sharif released from prison on bail
NA session adjourned indefinitely as angry Opposition lawmakers confront deputy speaker

NA session adjourned indefinitely as angry Opposition lawmakers confront deputy speaker
Karachi court acquits MQM workers six years after Nine Zero raid

Karachi court acquits MQM workers six years after Nine Zero raid
Nawaz Sharif's properties, assets to be put up for auction under court orders

Nawaz Sharif's properties, assets to be put up for auction under court orders
Karachi to experience heatwave for next two days: PMD

Karachi to experience heatwave for next two days: PMD
NA-249 by-polls in Karachi on April 29 as per schedule: Election Commission of Pakistan

NA-249 by-polls in Karachi on April 29 as per schedule: Election Commission of Pakistan
#Indianeedsoxygen trends on Pakistani Twitter as India battles coronavirus

#Indianeedsoxygen trends on Pakistani Twitter as India battles coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccination at home for persons over 60 with disabilities: Punjab health minister

Coronavirus vaccination at home for persons over 60 with disabilities: Punjab health minister
Pakistani climbers Sirbaz Khan, Abdul Joshi dedicate Annapurna summit to Ali Saidpara

Pakistani climbers Sirbaz Khan, Abdul Joshi dedicate Annapurna summit to Ali Saidpara

Latest

view all