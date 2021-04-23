IHC rejects plea against in-person Cambridge exams

Petitioners sought to be assessed on the basis of school grades instead of appearing for in-person exams.

IHC dismisses plea, asks petitioners to seek NCOC's advice in the matter.

Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood says all Cambridge exams will proceed as per schedule.

The Islamabad High Court on Friday dismissed a plea against holding in-person Cambridge exams and directed students to present their case before the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah said the petitioners had invoked the jurisdiction of this court under Article 199 of the Constitution "seeking direction to the federal government".

In a nutshell, the petitioners sought directions so that they could be assessed on the basis of school grades using student work instead of appearing for exams in-person.

"The petitioners are in fact seeking a direction to be assessed in a particular mode i.e. based on school grades. The decision as to what mode should be adopted to assess the students pursuing O and A level courses is definitely a policy matter," the IHC CJ said.

"Moreover, since the grievance is in the context of the crisis of Covid-19, therefore, the competent forum to consider and formulate the policy in consultation with respondents no. 2 and 2, falls within the domain of respondent no. 3 i.e. National Command and Operation Center," he said.

"The prayer sought in the instant petition is not justiciable. The petition is, therefore, accordingly dismissed," he added.

The petitioners' lawyer Jibran Nasir said the IHC had dismissed the petition against Cambridge Exams in limine, contesting that courts cannot interfere with NCOC's decisions.

When are exams due?

According to Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, all Cambridge exams will proceed as per schedule, and will not be making use of teacher-assessed grades this year, which means that AS and A Level exams will begin on April 26 and O Level and IGCSE exams on May 10.

Matriculation and Intermediate board exams, on the other hand, have been deferred and will take place varyingly across provinces, starting in late May.

'No lockdown for now, follow coronavirus SOPs'

Later, Pakistan's government decided against implementing a full lockdown across the country, but Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the public to follow coronavirus standard operating procedures to avoid a "complete lockdown".

PM Imran Khan addressed the nation after chairing an important meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) Friday afternoon to give an update on the new coronavirus restrictions as the country battles the third wave of the virus.

The premier announced that a lockdown would not be implemented for now as it will affect the working class and their businesses.

Schools in cities with positivity rates above 5% closed until Eid, including classes 9-12.