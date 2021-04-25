Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Sunday Apr 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs Zim: Pressure on Pakistan as it takes on Zimbabwe in 3rd T20I today

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 25, 2021

Zimbabwe wicketkeeper dislodges the bails but not before the batsman crosses over into the crease. Photo: AFP

Pakistan go into the third T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club today (Sunday) nervous and under pressure, after it was handed a shocking defeat by the hosts in the last match. 

Pakistan's middle order was yet again exposed when its top batting line up failed to score big. Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali and Mohammad Hafeez putting up dismal performances, resulting in a batting collapse. 

Related items

Chasing Zimbabwe's 119-run target, the green shirts were dismissed for 99 runs. 

Luke Jongwe starred with the ball to help Zimbabwe level the series with his impressive returns of 4/18.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has urged his middle order to step up. “The T20 World Cup is coming and we need to resolve these issues,” he said ahead of the final T20I. “Hopefully, we make a comeback. We will look to play with our best combination,” he added, hinting at some important changes.

The pitches here in Harare appear to have plenty in them for bowlers, with both captains agreeing totals around 140-150 were challenging.

Malik slams team management after humiliating loss

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik had lashed out at the cricket team management after Pakistan's shock loss, targeting it for not letting Babar Azam and the chief selector "call the shots:. 

"Unacquainted decision makers need to take a step back; Babar & chief selector need to call the shots. In my opinion we need an international white ball coach who understands cricket inside out & grooms our captain whilst giving clarity to our players for coming time...," he had tweeted. 

In a subsequent tweet, the former captain accused Pakistan cricket team management of relying "on likes & dislikes", adding that Pakistan was bound to suffer humiliating defeats if the captain is not allowed to take the lead in decision-making. 

More From Sports:

PSL 6: Draft for remaining matches to take place next week

PSL 6: Draft for remaining matches to take place next week
Pak vs Zim: Team management relies on 'likes and dislikes', says Shoaib Malik

Pak vs Zim: Team management relies on 'likes and dislikes', says Shoaib Malik
Pak vs Zim: Pakistan's performance disappoints Babar Azam

Pak vs Zim: Pakistan's performance disappoints Babar Azam
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan: Angry fans lash out at Asif Ali on Twitter

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan: Angry fans lash out at Asif Ali on Twitter
Virat Kohli becomes first batsman to score 6,000 IPL runs

Virat Kohli becomes first batsman to score 6,000 IPL runs
Shaniera Akram prays for India as coronavirus shatters health system

Shaniera Akram prays for India as coronavirus shatters health system
'Give someone else a chance also brother': Tabraiz Shamsi to Mohammad Rizwan

'Give someone else a chance also brother': Tabraiz Shamsi to Mohammad Rizwan
Pak vs Zim: Zimbabwe humiliate Pakistan in 2nd T20I

Pak vs Zim: Zimbabwe humiliate Pakistan in 2nd T20I
ICC mulls over chances of India hosting T-20 World-cup amid devastating virus spell

ICC mulls over chances of India hosting T-20 World-cup amid devastating virus spell
An exclusive look inside Shoaib Malik's current workout routine

An exclusive look inside Shoaib Malik's current workout routine
Pak vs Zim: Had to work hard for victory in first T20, says Babar Azam

Pak vs Zim: Had to work hard for victory in first T20, says Babar Azam
‘Great city, great weather’: Wasim Akram enjoys Ramadan with son in Dubai

‘Great city, great weather’: Wasim Akram enjoys Ramadan with son in Dubai

Latest

view all