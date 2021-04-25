Pak vs Zim: Pressure on Pakistan as it takes on Zimbabwe in 3rd T20I today

Zimbabwe wicketkeeper dislodges the bails but not before the batsman crosses over into the crease. Photo: AFP

Pakistan go into the third T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club today (Sunday) nervous and under pressure, after it was handed a shocking defeat by the hosts in the last match.

Pakistan's middle order was yet again exposed when its top batting line up failed to score big. Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali and Mohammad Hafeez putting up dismal performances, resulting in a batting collapse.

Chasing Zimbabwe's 119-run target, the green shirts were dismissed for 99 runs.



Luke Jongwe starred with the ball to help Zimbabwe level the series with his impressive returns of 4/18.



Pakistan captain Babar Azam has urged his middle order to step up. “The T20 World Cup is coming and we need to resolve these issues,” he said ahead of the final T20I. “Hopefully, we make a comeback. We will look to play with our best combination,” he added, hinting at some important changes.

The pitches here in Harare appear to have plenty in them for bowlers, with both captains agreeing totals around 140-150 were challenging.

Malik slams team management after humiliating loss

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik had lashed out at the cricket team management after Pakistan's shock loss, targeting it for not letting Babar Azam and the chief selector "call the shots:.

"Unacquainted decision makers need to take a step back; Babar & chief selector need to call the shots. In my opinion we need an international white ball coach who understands cricket inside out & grooms our captain whilst giving clarity to our players for coming time...," he had tweeted.

In a subsequent tweet, the former captain accused Pakistan cricket team management of relying "on likes & dislikes", adding that Pakistan was bound to suffer humiliating defeats if the captain is not allowed to take the lead in decision-making.