‘Finding Freedom’: Harry, Meghan’s biography to be re-released with new chapters

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive biography Finding Freedom is releasing an updated version.



The explosive biography of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Finding Freedom, is hitting the shelves once again with jaw-dropping new updates.

The bombshell book about the Sussex pair’s exit, authored by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, will be re-issued on August 5 with new chapters that explore their claims made during their chat with Oprah Winfrey in March.

The new version will also shed light on Queen Elizabeth II’s choice of taking away the Duke of Sussex’s military titles and the couple’s royal patronages.

Apart from that, Harry and Meghan’s new life in America will also be detailed in the new portions, including their post-Megxit deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, a senior courtier said: “The Oprah interview detonated a bomb under the royal family and most of them are still reeling in shock. The book will not help.”

Another royal source questioned while talking to the outlet: “After Oprah, what else is there to say?”