pakistan
Sunday Apr 25 2021
Web Desk

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 10 children since March 15: NCOC

Web Desk

Sunday Apr 25, 2021

Children wearing face masks accompany their guardian on a motorcycle. Photo: AFP

  • Another child in the 1-10 age bracket passes away
  • Three children in the 1-10 age bracket have passed away this week, says NCOC
  • Since the pandemic began, 48 children in total have died from the coronavirus: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday revealed that 10 children have succumbed to the coronavirus since March 15. 

As per an NCOC report one more child who falls in the 1-10 years age bracket, passed away from coronavirus on Saturday. 

Read more: Coronavirus update in Pakistan: 5,611 test positive in a single day

The latest casualty is alarming as this makes it the 10th child, aged between 1-10 years, to pass away from the virus since March 15. 

In the past one week, three children aged between 1-10 years have succumbed to the virus, said the NCOC. 

Read more: Sindh govt seeks army's help in implementation of coronavirus SOPs

The NCOC also revealed that since the pandemic first started spreading in the country last year, 48 children have died from the coronavirus. 

5,611 test positive for coronavirus in a single day

Pakistan reported 118 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, raising the death tally to 795,627 nationwide as the country continues to grapple with the third wave of the infection.

As per official data from the NCOC, 55,128 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours from which 5,611 tests returned positive.

The positivity rate of the coronavirus in Pakistan stands at 10.17% as of today (Sunday).

Amid a third wave of the pandemic, the country has reported 739,818 COVID-19 cases so far since the infection was first reported last year.

