Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 10 children since March 15: NCOC

Another child in the 1-10 age bracket passes away

Three children in the 1-10 age bracket have passed away this week, says NCOC

Since the pandemic began, 48 children in total have died from the coronavirus: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday revealed that 10 children have succumbed to the coronavirus since March 15.

As per an NCOC report one more child who falls in the 1-10 years age bracket, passed away from coronavirus on Saturday.

The latest casualty is alarming as this makes it the 10th child, aged between 1-10 years, to pass away from the virus since March 15.

In the past one week, three children aged between 1-10 years have succumbed to the virus, said the NCOC.

The NCOC also revealed that since the pandemic first started spreading in the country last year, 48 children have died from the coronavirus.

5,611 test positive for coronavirus in a single day

Pakistan reported 118 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, raising the death tally to 795,627 nationwide as the country continues to grapple with the third wave of the infection.

As per official data from the NCOC, 55,128 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours from which 5,611 tests returned positive.

The positivity rate of the coronavirus in Pakistan stands at 10.17% as of today (Sunday).

Amid a third wave of the pandemic, the country has reported 739,818 COVID-19 cases so far since the infection was first reported last year.