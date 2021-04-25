'Nation to be taken into confidence when Pakistan, India talks take place'

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi. — APP/File

Foreign minister says no secret, backdoor talks taking place with India; when talks do take place, the nation will be taken into confidence.

Says talks "have always existed at the intelligence level".

Rejects any mediatory role by UAE; says UAE foreign minister also told him such an impression is false.



Amid media reports of secret, backdoor talks with India and Pakistan's continued denial of such talks, Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that in the event talks do take place, the nation will be taken into confidence.



Speaking to Geo News on programme "Naya Pakistan", the foreign minister said there was "no question" of not taking the nation into confidence. "But there is an appropriate time for everything."

The foreign minister said that he "admits" there are "intelligence level" talks between the countries and that they have "always existed".

"Even when you are in a state of war, such talks always do take place."

Qureshi, explaining further the nature of talks at the "intelligence level" and how these are different from backdoor channel talks, said that in the Musharraf and Nawaz eras, there was a "formal back channel" in place, with people appointed to positions and multiple talks which did take place, which is not the case right now.

He said that Pakistan has always desired a resolution to tensions between the two countries through a dialogue but this was opposed by India. "India was the one that avoided a comprehensive dialogue. Pakistan was never the one to refuse it."

The foreign minister said that Pakistan, even today, maintains that the only solution to the outstanding issues between the two countries is a dialogue.



"Two nuclear-armed nations cannot make the suicidal move of a war so the one way forward is a dialogue. The atmosphere for a dialogue was ruined by India and now must be improved by them. If they create a conducive environment, Pakistan is ready to engage," Qureshi said.



He said that for a conducive environment to be born, the issue of Kashmir and relief for Kashmiris is one of fundamental importance and has to be considered.

Talks to take place via Foreign Office



The foreign minister said that whenever dialogue does take place formally, it will be via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which is the "appropriate office" to take point on such a matter.

He said that for certain complicated matters to be made simple, "if other institutions step in, the government will always welcome the move", but for a proper dialogue to take place, it will have to be through the Foreign Office.

Qureshi rejects any mediatory role by UAE