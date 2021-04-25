Can't connect right now! retry
business
Sunday Apr 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Saudi Arabia introduces SR200 banknote

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 25, 2021

Photo: Saudi Central Bank.

Saudi Arabia's central bank has introduced a new banknote worth 200 Saudi Riyal. The new banknote was launched on the fifth anniversary of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

The banknote came into use across the Kingdom on Sunday, April 25.

Photo: Saudi Central Bank

The new note is gray in colour and bears the picture of King Abdulaziz Al Saud along with a 3D logo of Vision 2030. On the backside of the note, the picture of Qasr Al-Hukm in Riyadh. 

Photo: Saudi Central Bank.

The central bank says all other notes of different denominations will continue to be used as usual. 

More From Business:

Sunken missing Indonesian submarine found broken into pieces

Sunken missing Indonesian submarine found broken into pieces
New Delhi extends coronavirus lockdown till May 3

New Delhi extends coronavirus lockdown till May 3
Vaccine doses pass 1bn mark globally despite surge in coronavirus cases

Vaccine doses pass 1bn mark globally despite surge in coronavirus cases
Weekly currency update: Pakistani rupee expected to stay range-bound

Weekly currency update: Pakistani rupee expected to stay range-bound
Despite India's harrowing coronavirus situation, its govt is more focused on gagging critics

Despite India's harrowing coronavirus situation, its govt is more focused on gagging critics
'Humanity first': Pakistan offers India support, equipment in wake of lethal COVID-19 wave

'Humanity first': Pakistan offers India support, equipment in wake of lethal COVID-19 wave
Indian coronavirus variant detected in Switzerland

Indian coronavirus variant detected in Switzerland
Pakistan assures 'every possible assistance' to family of New York acid-attack victim

Pakistan assures 'every possible assistance' to family of New York acid-attack victim
‘The system is broken’: COVID patients die on trolleys outside Delhi hospital

‘The system is broken’: COVID patients die on trolleys outside Delhi hospital
Indian hospitals hit hard by COVID-19 as Japan declares emergency

Indian hospitals hit hard by COVID-19 as Japan declares emergency
In climate summit, Pakistan pledges 30% electric car transition by 2030

In climate summit, Pakistan pledges 30% electric car transition by 2030
'Not permissible for COVID-19 patients to mingle with others': Saudi grand mufti

'Not permissible for COVID-19 patients to mingle with others': Saudi grand mufti

Latest

view all