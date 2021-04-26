IPL 2021: Organisers silent amid reports of COVID-19 spread among players

File photo of IPL trophy. AFP

Some players have reportedly been tested positive for coronavirus during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).



However, the administration is refraining from revealing their names.

The campaign to shut down the IPL has also intensified on social media.



NEW DELHI: Some players have tested positive for coronavirus during the ongoing International Premier League (IPL) in India, but the organisers are tightlipped over the matter and not revealing the names of those infected with the virus, Daily Jang reported on Monday.

Due to the deteriorating coronavirus situation in the virus-hit country, Indian newspapers have also refused to cover the international league.

Indian media outlets have started suspending IPL coverage, complaining that commercialism is being given importance during the battle between life and death.

The campaign to shut down the IPL has also intensified on social media.



Read more: Virat Kohli becomes first batsman to score 6,000 IPL runs

Players from countries around the world including England, Australia, and New Zealand are participating in the league.

Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa pull out of IPL

In the latest blow to the league, two Australian players announced on Monday to quit the IPL 2021 for personal reasons.

According to an official statement, Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa of Royal Challengers Bangalore said that they will be pulling out of the ongoing season, and will be returning to Australia.

Meanwhile, Delhi capitals player Ashwin Raavi announced on Twitter that he is taking a break from this year's IPL as he wants to support his family during tough times of coronavirus.

"I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals," the cricketer wrote on Twitter.

India reported 352,991 new COVID-19 cases and 2,812 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.